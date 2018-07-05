Organizers: Register Early for Kids Art in the Park

The organizers of Kids Art in the Park are worried about the low count of early registration numbers.



As of Tuesday, 200 individuals were registered for the July 28 event. Last year they had 372 who registered early.

“Early registration is important so that we can make sure we have enough instructors and workshops for the kids,” said Melissa Crane, marketing and sales director for the Magic Valley Arts Council. People can always register the day of the event, she said, but there are challenges with that. “Workshops are geared to the child’s grade level. If children register late, they may have to be placed in a workshop that is either too challenging or not challenging enough for them.”

My concern is what happens when people wait too long to register, and become less than delighted with their child’s experience. Last year we had 37 children register the morning of the event, our largest number. When they wait that long there is just no say in what workshops they can attend. They just have to take what spot is open.

Kids Art in the Park, for children ages 3 to 14 and hosted by the Magic Valley Arts Council at Twin Falls City Park, isn’t anything new. It’s been going on for 27 years, but anymore there are a lot of other events that compete for people’s time and attention. But, Crane said, she believes the event is still an important one for the community.

“With so many children in our valley, I think it would be fantastic to provide Kids Art in the Park fun to over 500 kiddos,” she said, noting the event offers workshops by artists designed for specific grade levels, from dance, music, theater and pottery.

Crane said money raised at the event goes right back into providing more art experiences for the community.

“Last year we were able to bring to Twin Falls Idaho Shakespeare Theatre’s ‘Shakesperience’ and ‘Idaho Theatre for Youth,’” she said, “two performance programs designed specifically to engage children.”

And for those who want more, Crane said the Arts Council is always on the lookout for additional volunteers, sponsors and vendors.