Oscar Winners 2019: See the Complete List
The biggest night in Hollywood is finally here! The 91st annual Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles tonight (Sunday, Feb. 24), and we'll have the list of Oscar winners for 2019, below.
The 2019 Academy Awards will honor the best movies and achievements in film from 2018, including nominations for acclaimed titles like A Star Is Born, Roma, Black Panther and The Favourite.
Below, check out the full list of 2019 Oscar nominations, which were announced by The Big Sick actor Kumail Nanjiani and Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross back on on Jan. 22. Stay tuned through the evening as we update the winners list.
The 2019 Oscars air live on at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favorite
Green Book — WINNER
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Best Actor
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Actress
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite — WINNER
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Green Book — WINNER
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk — WINNER
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Director
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma — WINNER
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Original Song
“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“I’ll Fight,” RBG
“The Place Where Lost Things Go,” Mary Poppins Returns
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born — WINNER
“When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings,” The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Original Score
Black Panther — WINNER
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Foreign Language Film
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Look Away
Roma — WINNER
Shoplifters
Best Documentary Feature
Free Solo — WINNER
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Best Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence. — WINNER
Best Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — WINNER
Best Animated Short Film
Animal Behaviour
Bao — WINNER
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Best Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin — WINNER
Best Production Design
Black Panther — WINNER
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Best Cinematography
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma — WINNER
A Star Is Born
Best Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man — WINNER
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Best Original Screenplay
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Paul Schrader, First Reformed
Nick Ballelonga, Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly, Green Book — WINNER
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Spike Lee, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, and Kevin Willmott, BlacKkKlansman — WINNER
Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, and Will Fetters, A Star Is Born
Joel and Ethan Coen, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Best Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Best Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody — WINNER
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Best Costume Design
Ruth Carter, Black Panther — WINNER
Sandy Powell, The Favourite
Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Zophres, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice — WINNER