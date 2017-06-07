Part of Falls Limited for Waterline Replacement in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A section of Falls Avenue in Twin Falls is being worked on to repair old waterlines and is restricting traffic. The city of Twin Falls sent notice that the section of Falls Avenue between Lincoln Street and Rosemont Drive is limited to one lane in each direction until Thursday. The roadway is set to be resurfaced, but the waterlines are being replaced beforehand. Flaggers will be in the area to help drivers navigate through the work zone. Still, drivers will see some delays while work is being done.