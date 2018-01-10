Party With The Stars Through Idaho’s Largest Scope In Twin Falls

Whether you're a telescope enthusiast, or someone who would just like to learn more about our solar system, the College of Southern Idaho's Herrett Center begins their 2018 winter star parties this weekend.

The second Saturday evening of every month, CSI's observatory opens its roof from 6:30-midnight for those interested in getting a spectacular view of the sky above us. What many in Twin Falls may not know, is that our city is home to one of the country's most unique instruments for stargazing.

"We have the largest telescope in the state of Idaho, " said Observatory Manager Chris Anderson, who has held the position since 1997. "We are also the third largest wheel-chair-accessible telescope in the world."

This Saturday is also a chance to join the Magic Valley Astrological Society, who meets at 7p.m. This meeting is open to first-timers, regardless of whether or not you own a telescope, and there's no pressure to join either. These meetings give those in attendance the opportunity to learn about telescopes, outer space, and include a viewing session, according to the society's webpage.

Aside from the MVAS meetings, the campus observatory, which has been in existence since 2004, will be offering chances at viewing all winter long. Just make sure you come prepared.

"The telescope is in a dome, which is not heated, said Anderson. "So make sure you dress for evening temperatures."