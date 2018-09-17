Passenger Killed in West Idaho Crash

WILDER, Idaho (KLIX) A 20-year-old Nampa man died in a rollover crash Saturday south of the west Idaho town of Wilder when two cars collided. Agustin Alva died from his injuries when he was ejected from a car that crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck early Saturday at 2:13 a.m., according to Idaho State Police. Another passenger in the car, 21-year-old Amanda Greco, also of Nampa, was flown by air ambulance to an area hospital. Both were ridding in the car driven by Kaleb Vandenbosch, age 20, of Nampa. The pickup, driven by Juan Andres Castillo Vega, age 28, of Mexico, also rolled in the crash which is under investigation by ISP.