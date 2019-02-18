Pastor Calls For A Christian National Strike To Protest Abortion

He gained national attention when he closed his store to demonstrate against a new abortion law in his state. Now Pastor Jon Speed of Syracuse, New York is taking the protest national. Speed is the pastor of a church in suburban Syracuse and owns a bookstore.

When the bill effectively legalizing infanticide became law last month, Speed closed his doors in order to deny the state sales tax from his business.

In what I’ve described as a Christian National Strike, Speed is calling on all Christian owned businesses nationwide to close this Saturday, February 23 rd . If enough businesses got on board it would show some figurative muscle to governments increasingly resorting to paganism.

Speed is also promoting a sanctuary city in a neighboring county. The City of Batavia, New York could declare itself a sanctuary for life. Batavia is located between the cities of Buffalo and Rochester.

Click here and listen to our conversation with Pastor Speed.