Patriot Day Flag Memorial at Crossroads Point

Crossroads Point is displaying a Patriot Day Flag Memorial of over 3000 American flags to honor those that lost their lives in the terrorist attacks of September 11.

The flags are on display beginning September 6th, 2017 and will be taken down on September 13.

The Magic Valley community is invited to attend a ceremony on Monday, September 11, 2017 at 11:00am at the Crossroads Point Business Center at the Junction of I-84 and Hwy 93 in Jerome County. The ceremony will be hosted in remembrance of those who lost their lives on 911 and to honor service men and women who serve our country.

Flags will be available for purchase at the site for a $30 donation to the Jerome County Historical Society.

