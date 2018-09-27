Paulette Jordan Abuses Idaho Media. Like a Puppy it Wants Her Approval

Republicans know they don’t get media endorsements. Many of them work as if they’re struggling against unrequited love.

She gets called out for a week by media and then it resumes room temperature.

Credit Brad Little. I get the impression he simply doesn’t care about newspaper editors and what columnists think about his beliefs.

On the other side, Paulette Jordan can criticize media coverage of her campaign. She gets called out for a week by media and then it resumes room temperature. Which is backing fellow travelers in the Democrat Party.

Mainstream media doesn’t want Republican Little to be Governor. Some columnists appear to believe fawning over Jordan might get them a date with the candidate.

This morning I read one story about a 2.2 percent jobless rate in the Magic Valley. Another paper wrote about a 2.8% rate statewide. This happened on the watch of Little’s party. ‘Nuff said.