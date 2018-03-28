HANSEN, Idaho (KLIX) Work is set to begin on a stretch of Interstate 84 in Jerome County between the Kimberly/Hansen exits and Ridgeway Road exits the first week of April. The Idaho Transportation Department announced the beginning of the pavement rehabilitation project to start on April 2, on the westbound lanes of the interstate. The project is expected to last into mid-November. Traffic will be diverted to the eastbound lanes, one in each direction, on the 12 miles stretch of roadwork. Speed will be reduced and ITD says drivers should watch for workers between Monday and Saturday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. At the same time, six on- and off-ramps will be rebuilt. The project is contracted at $23 million by Knife River Corp.