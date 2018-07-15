Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A 38-year-old woman was struck and killed by a car while walking in downtown Twin Falls Saturday night. At around 10:30 p.m. Aikoma Nensy, and 38-year-old JonJon Anakeneto, both of Micronesia, were in the lanes of travel on 2nd Ave. E. near Ketchum St. and were hit by a sedan; Nensy died at the scene. Idaho State Police says Anakeneto was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center. The driver of the car, Karen Guymon, 46, of Twin Falls, was taken by personal vehicle to the hospital, ISP says she was not wearing a seat belt.