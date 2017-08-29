Pedestrian Taken to Hospital After Being Hit by Garbage Truck

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Monday morning after being hit by a garbage truck.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the area of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Heyburn Avenue, where the incident occurred a little after 11 a.m. Monday.

The driver of the garbage truck was making a left-hand turn onto Blue Lakes, but did not see the pedestrian crossing the street, said Lt. Terry Thueson.

The pedestrian sustained “significant injuries but was conscious and alert,” Thueson said. The pedestrian was taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.