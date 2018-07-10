Perfect Snarky Idaho Responses To Out-Of-Stater Questions
Some people just don't get Idaho, some people think it's Iowa. So, if you are sick of getting the same questions from out-of-staters, here are some perfect snarky remarks that might make you feel better.
Question: Idaho - you mean Iowa?
Response: No, I mean Idaho. There are 50 states, here, would you like my map?
Question: I-da-ho; You-da-ho (chuckle chuckle)
Response: *burst into uncontrollable laughter* Oh my gosh you are SOOOO funny! I have never heard that one before! How could you possibly be so original! I love it!
Question: So, it's just the land of potatoes?
Response: Yep, I am pretty sure the ground is just one giant potato. In fact, the people themselves are even starting to turn into potatoes. Idaho is the "Potato State" for a reason: oh wait...
Question: Is there anything to do in Idaho?
Response: Nope; you should probably go find someplace else to move.
Question: What is fry sauce?
Response: The nectar of the Gods!
Question: Finger Steaks? They sound horrible!
Response: We just made chicken fingers better; steak is always greater than chicken.
Question: Doesn't everyone own guns and drink beer?
Response: Don't you?!
Question: Isn't it super conservative?
Response: Yep, people can't even wear blue in the state. If you see someone in camo, you are wearing blue, they have a beer and you hear, "Hold my beer watch this"; RUN!
Seriously, people, we are over answering these questions! If you want to come to Idaho, WELCOME. Enjoy the beauty! And please STOP mistaking us for Iowa