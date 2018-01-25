Phony Money Turns Up In Twin Falls

Be very careful when you receive money in Twin Falls.

A 100 dollar bill marked “For Motion Picture Use Only” turned up in the city. It’s not real currency. While it may not be an intentional effort to defraud it could still prove costly for merchants who don’t examine what they receive. Or even you when you get change.

Many years ago my dad sent me into a McDonald’s to buy coffee and handed me a silver certificate. It was good currency but when he realized what he had done it was too late to recover what he was keeping as a memento. This time around you could lose far more than a souvenir.

If you find one of these bills it's best to call police.