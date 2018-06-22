Picture of Crying Girl at Border is Fake News!
Mainstream news media just destroyed its credibility on illegal immigration. The picture used to assail President Trump’s zero tolerance policy on lawbreaking at the border isn’t what was initially reported.
media screamed all of us were enraged and demanded Trump stop being a mean, Nazi jackbooted thug
For weeks fellow travelers have insisted the President is to be blamed for holding migrant children in centers and separated from their parents. Initial photographs were, it turned out, taken during the Obama Administration.
Then the crying girl picture emerged and media screamed all of us were enraged and demanded Trump stop being a mean, Nazi jackbooted thug. Until the girl’s father in Honduras came forward and said he was happy his daughter was safe and the U.S. government was looking after her. Oh, and she’s with her mother. The pair haven’t been separated!
How do you define fake news? In the days when media at least claimed it was objective this may not have happened. Or if it did we may not have known about it, raising another question: How long has this effort to propagandize the public been going on?