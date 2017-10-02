Planned Fire May Begin this Week in the South Hills

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Forest managers have planned a prescribed burn in the South Hills this week to protect aspen trees and promote their growth. The burn will be up Rock Creek Canyon in the upper Mountain View Creek area beginning October 4, however officials say it may take place later this month so not to disrupt hunting between the 5th and 9th.

The Minidoka Ranger District says the fire will burn about 1,200 acres of sub-alpine fir that has been encroaching on aspen stands. If not dealt with, aspen could disappear from the area completely. Forest officials say big game such as deer and elk rely on young aspen stands to shelter their young. The public may see a lot of smoke produced from this prescribed burn in areas of Twin Falls, Murtaugh, and some places in Burley.