Police: Attempted Kidnapping in Heyburn Didn’t Happen

HEYBURN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) - UPDATE 4/23: The Heyburn Police Department closed its investigation on the reported attempted kidnapping in Heyburn on Saturday, April 14. The police department received a report of an attempted child kidnapping of two juvenile girls. The report said this happened near the Calvary Chapel and alternative school about a man reportedly offered candy and grabbed the girls. Following further investigation, Police Chief Dan Bristol said the events did not take place and that there is no danger to the public. However, police will always treat every report as if it were real.