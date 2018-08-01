Police: High Number of Fatality Crashes So Far This Year

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – It’s the kind of news you don’t want to hear: Idaho may set a record for the number of fatality crashes during the “100 Deadliest Days," according to police.

The “100 Deadliest Days” is goes from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the time period when more crashes on Idaho roadways typically occur. Idaho State Police said Wednesday that its officers have responded a high number of fatality crashes so far this year.

Sadly, ISP said in the news release, “this summer may set a record.”

Idaho State Police wants to remind and encourage motorists to pay attention to signs while driving, especially while in construction and detour areas. There are several large construction projects along I-84 and I-86 in southern Idaho. Many of the injury and fatality crashes we’ve seen have occurred there.

ISP offers several tips to help drivers stay safe while traveling: