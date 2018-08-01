Police: High Number of Fatality Crashes So Far This Year
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – It’s the kind of news you don’t want to hear: Idaho may set a record for the number of fatality crashes during the “100 Deadliest Days," according to police.
The “100 Deadliest Days” is goes from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the time period when more crashes on Idaho roadways typically occur. Idaho State Police said Wednesday that its officers have responded a high number of fatality crashes so far this year.
Sadly, ISP said in the news release, “this summer may set a record.”
Idaho State Police wants to remind and encourage motorists to pay attention to signs while driving, especially while in construction and detour areas. There are several large construction projects along I-84 and I-86 in southern Idaho. Many of the injury and fatality crashes we’ve seen have occurred there.
ISP offers several tips to help drivers stay safe while traveling:
- Many drivers now rely upon GPS devices to navigate to their destinations, but these devices can send you into dangerous situations as they are not always updated with road construction and temporary detours.
- Idaho State Police also wants to remind you that stopping on the interstate is extremely dangerous and should only be done in an emergency.
- It is important to know that use of a crossover to turn around is a misdemeanor criminal offense due to the great danger in which it puts you and other motorists.
- Do not enter or exit the interstate anywhere other than designated on- and off-ramps.
- Do not back up on the interstate and do not use the median to turn around. If you find yourself on a different route than what you wanted, drive to the next exit, find a safe place off the roadway to park (such as a parking lot), and figure out how to safely get back on the route. This may require you to drive 15 to 20 miles, but reaching your destination safely should be your top priority!