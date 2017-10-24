Police Investigate After Hunters Find Body in Idaho Desert
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State police have launched an investigation after hunters stumbled upon a body in a remote area of southwestern Idaho.
The Idaho Statesman reports that authorities with the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office say a man's body was found on Saturday in the Bruneau Desert area.
Sheriff Perry Grant says they "determined there were suspicious circumstances," and they decided to turn the investigation over to Idaho State Police.
The sheriff says the man's age, the cause of death and when he died are not yet known. Grant did not say what led authorities to believe the death was suspicious.