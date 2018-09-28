Police Investigate Crash on Overpass Near Eden

EDEN, Idaho (KLIX) – A two-vehicle crash is being investigated on the overpass near Traveler’s Oasis Stop 'N Go near Eden.

The crash, which was reported at 5:21 p.m. Friday near milepost 182, according to a dispatcher with Southern Idaho Communications Center, has blocked some lanes of travel.

The dispatcher said a little after 5:30 p.m. that he did not yet know if any injuries resulted from the crash. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

