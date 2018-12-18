UPDATE : Mountain Home Police say the girl has been reunited with her family.

Original story

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX) – Authorities are trying to locate the parents of a child who was found alone at a convenience store in Mountain Home.

The Mountain Home Police Department posted on its Facebook page that a young girl was found at a Maverik store this morning, but that police need help locating her parents.

If you have any information, contact authorities right away: 208-587-2101.