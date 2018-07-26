Police Release Video of Semi Crash That Claimed 2 from Idaho
An early morning crash on July 18 on U.S. Highway 93 near Las Vegas claimed the life of two people from Idaho.
Robert Barnes, 50, of Emmett and 34-year-old Christopher Markley of Boise were ejected from their vehicle and died from their injuries when a semi tractor-trailer crashed into four vehicles stopped at a construction zone at around 6 a.m. on the 18th, according to a news release.
The Nevada Highway Patrol released dash cam footage of the crash.
[WARNING: Video may be disturbing to viewers.]