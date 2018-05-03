Police Rescue 2 Idaho Children, Arrest Man in Wyoming

DUBOIS, Wyo. (KLIX) – Wyoming police recently rescued two Idaho children after troopers located the man who abducted them in the Equality State.

On April 27, officers with the Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated a crash on U.S. Highway 26, near DuBois, Wyo. Toward the end of that investigation troopers were notified about a driver wanted for assault and abduction of two children from Idaho.

Police learned the location of the wanted driver by "pinging" his cellphone, according to Wyoming police. After park rangers located the man’s vehicle, troopers arrived on scene, found the two children in the vehicle, and arrested the driver.