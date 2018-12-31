Police Seek Public’s Help Investigating Fatality Crash

(KLIX) – It’s been several months, but police are seeking information about a couple of individuals who may have additional information about a fatality crash that happened last April.

McCall resident Kaitlyn J. Thayer, 17, died in a one-vehicle rollover crash in the Salmon River on April 21 during a jet boat race held that weekend in Riggins, according to Idaho State Police.

ISP has since partnered with Idaho County Sheriff's Office, which handled the initial investigation, to dig deeper into the incident. Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, police said.

Emergency personnel were able to recover Thayer's body from the vehicle with the assistance of an unidentified bystander, police said, described as a male in his early 20s with dark brown hair and about 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall. He had a female companion with him, also in her early 20s, with shoulder-length light brown hair who was about 5 feet 6 or 7 inches tall.

Police believe these people may have additional information that would further assist in the investigation. Anyone with information about these individuals, their identities or whereabouts, contact ISP Det. Jacob Schwecke at 208-799-5020.