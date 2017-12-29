Police Seeking Two Suspects In Idaho Falls ATM Smash And Grab

Idaho Falls police have reported the theft of an ATM machine Thursday morning from an Exxon station on Outlet Boulevard. Two individuals used chains and a flatbed truck to remove the machine at approximately 2:45 a.m.

According to the department's Facebook page, the suspects wore hoodies and concealed their faces; the getaway truck had Montana plates. The store, which is part of the Sunnyside Travel Center near Interstate 15, was closed at the time of the theft.