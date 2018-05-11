Political Correctness Will Make Boy Scouts of America Extinct
I spoke with a friend I would definitely call a liberal.
He believes the organization once known as Boy Scouts of America will soon be no more.
I was sharing a story from Australia where a self-proclaimed “sexuality expert” suggests you ask a baby permission before changing a diaper. I explained this is why liberalism has a bad name. She offered it would be a good idea to see the pendulum start swinging back to the middle. Possibly a convert!
This morning I was reading a piece from conservative writer Erick Erickson. He believes the organization once known as Boy Scouts of America will soon be no more. This follows the BSA working overtime to appease the politically correct.
When the LDS Church announced it would no longer work with scouting, a story maintained Mormons sponsor nearly one-fifth of all troops in America. It got me wondering how many troops are sponsored by LDS locally. The figure is closer to an astounding 60 percent according to one source! By appeasing the left the BSA has essentially decided to end its existence.