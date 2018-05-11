Political Correctness Will Make Boy Scouts of America Extinct

I spoke with a friend I would definitely call a liberal.

I was sharing a story from Australia where a self-proclaimed “sexuality expert” suggests you ask a baby permission before changing a diaper. I explained this is why liberalism has a bad name. She offered it would be a good idea to see the pendulum start swinging back to the middle. Possibly a convert!

This morning I was reading a piece from conservative writer Erick Erickson. He believes the organization once known as Boy Scouts of America will soon be no more. This follows the BSA working overtime to appease the politically correct.