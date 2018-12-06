Politically Correct Outrage of the Day

The latest politically correct emergency involves the Christian themed Veggie Tales . Folks, every day there appears one of these stories and on some days several.

Many of my favorite Buggs Bunny cartoons were pulled from distribution years ago over concerns about stereotypes. Rather than use them as a way to teach young people about public attitudes in the 50s and 60s nobody is any longer allowed to watch.

To repeat, Charlie Brown is bad. Rudolph is bad and now Veggie Tales.

We’re talking vegetables here! Plants! We’re also talking lunatics. The people who are demanding an end to mild entertainments, some with a strong Christian message, have lost their minds.