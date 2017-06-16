Prepare to Defend Yourself!
Around the country many law enforcers are joining the call.
It’s a hot topic after this week’s congressional shooting.
Arm yourselves! Good guys with some knowledge of firearms are often the first defense against evil. Because law enforcers can’t be on every corner you can defend yourself with some knowledge. This morning on Top Story we were joined by Forrest Andersen from Washington Street Pawn and Todd Eccles from Patriot Defense. One can sell you firearms and the other train you. It’s a hot topic after this week’s congressional shooting. You can listen below: