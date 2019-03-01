Pro-Life Idahoans Should Attend This Town Hall Meeting

There is an opportunity to give some local politicians an earful. Just in case they’ve forgotten the root word in representative is represent, six of them will be holding a town hall in Twin Falls. Along with the State Representatives we also expect two State Senators in attendance Saturday morning.

I’m not sure if the legislators plan a lengthy filibuster in advance of questions

The event is sponsored by the Twin Falls County Republican Party and starts at 10 a.m. March 2. The location is the Planning and Zoning Office at County West (the old hospital). The office is on the ground floor, has plenty of seats, and faces Addison Avenue.

There is a large pro-life contingent expected to attend. They’re wondering why there hasn’t been any action in Boise on a proposed bill to ban abortion in Idaho. Several other Republican-dominated states are following the call of the unborn. It’s time public employees holding public office put what they say into practice.

The event is only scheduled for two hours. I’m not sure if the legislators plan a lengthy filibuster in advance of questions but a show of support could be an eye-opener.