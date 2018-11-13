Public Invited to Comment on Application for New Truck Route

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A public hearing is scheduled for next week in Twin Falls related to an application to allow trucks weighing up to 129,000 pounds on a section of U.S. Highway 93.

Public comment will be accepted at the meeting, according to the Idaho Transportation Department. The meeting is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20, at Twin Falls City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E.

According to the transportation department, if approved the application would allow trucks weighing up to 129,000 pounds to use U.S. 93 from its intersection with Idaho 25 to Washington Street in Twin Falls.

Those interested in reviewing the application before the hearing can do so here .

ITD will accept written comments no later than Dec. 14. They can be emailed to adam.rush@itd.idaho.gov or mailed to Adam Rush, Idaho Transportation Department, 3311 W. State St., Boise, ID 83703.