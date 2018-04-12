Pullman Man Killed on Winding North Idaho Highway

LEWISTON, Idaho (KLIX) A Washington man died after his Jeep rolled off a winding highway near Lewiston, Idaho Wednesday evening. Idaho State Police say 20-year-old Jameson Gordon-Krohling was driving a Jeep Liberty on the Old Spiral Highway at a little before 7 p.m. when he crossed the center lane, left the road, and rolled several times before it came to rest on a lower part of the highway. Gordon-Krohling did not have his seat belt and was thrown from the Jeep; he was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

