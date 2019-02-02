WARM WEATHER IS COMING!!

A furry rodent named Punxsutawney Phil, that lives on the other side of the country, hasn't seen his shadow and says spring is on the way.

For years Americans have woken up early on February 2 to see what we have in store for the next six weeks. Sure, we could probably pull up some National Weather Service preliminary data to see what temperatures we should expect but instead, we choose a different route.

Since at least 1886 , we have been relying on an animal in Pennsylvania.

Sure, other places have their own version of Punxsutawney Phil and hundreds gather for those events. One town in Illinois even goes as far as to have nearly a weeklong of events for the occasion all because of the 1993 film Groundhog Day , that was filmed there.

While writing this at nearly 6 a.m., Zoo Boise hasn't said whether Idaho's furry friend has seen his shadow.

I'm no expert but if you want to try having your own version of Groundhog Day, just look for the nearest Rock Chuck. After all, they are both marmots .

Let us know how you feel about Phil's prediction below!