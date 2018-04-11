Radio Ghosts in Twin Falls & Creepy Tales From Idaho

The radio station can be a strange place.

Unexplained noises, voices and one co-worker claims to have seen a chair move on its own. These are some of the unexplained phenomena the people I work with talk about. I might dismiss some of it on windy days as the building withstands some strong gusts but flexes at the same time.

Otherwise, all of us have felt some unusual presence in the building from time-to-time. It reminded me of some old stories I’ve heard about Idaho, which has its share of ghost tales and ghost towns. This is an old link but in case you missed it a couple of years ago, it details some very lonely places in the state. And maybe even a little creepy, too!