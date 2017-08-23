Raul Labrador is a Bargain Compared to Paul Ryan

Apparently, it costs a small fortune to be photographed with Paul Ryan.

For the price of a picture with Ryan, you could see 166 Nationals games.

The Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives made two stops in Idaho Tuesday. In Boise, you could join a conference discussion with Ryan for ten thousand dollars. Pictures were half the cost. A friend jokes Ryan would have to pony-up more for a joint photo.

Two weeks ago, I had my picture taken with U.S. Representative Raul Labrador. He didn’t ask for even a penny. Instead, we talked baseball and Nationals Park in Washington. Like me, he’s going to miss regular visits to one of the loveliest stadiums in the country. You can get a great box-seat there for just over thirty dollars. For the price of a picture with Ryan, you could see 166 Nationals games. Just sayin’.