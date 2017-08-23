Raul Labrador is a Bargain Compared to Paul Ryan

Photo by Steve Millington.

Apparently, it costs a small fortune to be photographed with Paul Ryan.

For the price of a picture with Ryan, you could see 166 Nationals games.

The Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives made two stops in Idaho Tuesday.  In Boise, you could join a conference discussion with Ryan for ten thousand dollars.  Pictures were half the cost.  A friend jokes Ryan would have to pony-up more for a joint photo.

Two weeks ago, I had my picture taken with U.S. Representative Raul Labrador.  He didn’t ask for even a penny.  Instead, we talked baseball and Nationals Park in Washington.  Like me, he’s going to miss regular visits to one of the loveliest stadiums in the country.  You can get a great box-seat there for just over thirty dollars.  For the price of a picture with Ryan, you could see 166 Nationals games.  Just sayin’.

