Raul Labrador Offers Tax Plan for Idaho

Raul Labrador isn’t shy about expressing his conservative views.

The U.S. Representative and candidate for Idaho Governor joined us on Top Story. The Republican spoke about health care, road construction and gasoline taxes. He reflected on mainstream media and its treatment of any candidate who isn’t a liberal. At one point, Mr. Labrador jousted with a liberal caller.

You can hear the conversation below. Labrador is one of three Republicans competing in a primary next year. The winner then advances to face an unknown Democrat in the General Election.