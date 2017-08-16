Raul Labrador Wants Loretta Lynch & Bill Clinton Investigated

Representative Raul Labrador is among several members of the U.S. House calling for a Special Counsel.

James Comey has testified Lynch told him to downplay an investigation of Mrs. Clinton

The goal is to probe for criminality among the Clinton family and former Attorney General Loretta Lynch. When Lynch was serving, she met with former President Clinton while his wife was under investigation. Mrs. Clinton was then running for President.

Former FBI Director James Comey has testified Lynch told him to downplay an investigation of Mrs. Clinton violating State Department policy by using a private e-mail server for government communications. Comey says he was to refer to it instead as a “matter” instead of investigation.

Our conversation with Representative Labrador is below: