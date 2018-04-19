Ready for Another Idaho Wildfire Season?

Where there's smoke there's fire. Picture by Bill Colley.

Fire season can’t be far away when you see the government fire engines readied for service.  Wednesday night I spotted a pair in Twin Falls.

It reminded me of winter nights next to the wood stove when I was a boy.

 Winter brought us a generally light snow pack but a fairly wet spring could determine this year’s outcome.  Dry years encourage fires but wet years can do the same.  Last year’s runoff from snow made the high-desert lush with vegetation, some of which then encouraged some mightily large fires.

One night last summer I was at a wedding reception at Canyon Crest.  It reminded me of winter nights next to the wood stove when I was a boy.  The aroma of charred wood was inescapable.  Are you expecting another big round?

