Ready for Another Idaho Wildfire Season?

Fire season can’t be far away when you see the government fire engines readied for service. Wednesday night I spotted a pair in Twin Falls.

Winter brought us a generally light snow pack but a fairly wet spring could determine this year’s outcome. Dry years encourage fires but wet years can do the same. Last year’s runoff from snow made the high-desert lush with vegetation, some of which then encouraged some mightily large fires.

One night last summer I was at a wedding reception at Canyon Crest. It reminded me of winter nights next to the wood stove when I was a boy. The aroma of charred wood was inescapable. Are you expecting another big round?