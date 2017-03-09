Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 2:00 am so don’t forget to set your clocks forward and spring ahead when you go to bed on Saturday.

Despite some efforts, it looks like Idaho will not be exempt from joining the ranks most states, that still participate in Daylight Savings Time.

And I guess you don't really need to do much with all of your devices since most of those will adjust automatically. But you might double check. In the past, Apple has had its share of challenges adjusting to the change.