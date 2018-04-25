Real Deals Closer to Opening in New North Twin Falls Location

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) From old town to uptown, Twin Falls home decor shop is closer to opening in a new location this summer. Real Deals Owner Carie Kelsey says the home decor and furnishing business that she started with her husband Nate has grown in the nearly 14 years since it first opened in a warehouse in an older part of Twin Falls. It first started in a smaller upstairs space and was only open one day a week. Eventually the space expanded to hold more and the hours got longer too. Now, Kelsey says they are getting ready to grow even more with a new space in a different location this summer. Real Deals will eventually occupy the former YMCA building on Pole Line Road east of the mall complex. Kelsey says they had an opportunity to buy it after scouting around for locations on the north end of Twin Falls. The building has been stripped down to the bones to show its charm, says Kelsey. She says they had hoped to open sooner, but wanted to do it right and took their time. Late summer is the target date with an open house planned around the time of opening. Meanwhile, Kelsey shared a video on Facebook showing the progress of their new building: