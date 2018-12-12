RECALL: Kotex Tampons Pulled; Illness And Injuries Reported

Greg Jannetta

A widely used brand of tampon in North America has been recalled this week after a number of users reported illness and injuries from the product.

Select Kotex U Regular Absorbent brand tampons are distributed throughout the United States and Canada, and have been deteriorating during use, according to reports by the Kimberly-Clark Corporation . Details of the recall were updated to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's website on December 11.

Vaginal infection and injury has been reported by numerous users of the product. The recalled items were manufactured between October of 2016 and October of 2018.

Anyone who believes they may have suffered an adverse health reaction to this particular brand of tampon should contact Kimberly-Clark's customer line at 888-255-3499 .

The U brand of Kotex was the only one listed in the recall.