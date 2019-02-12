RECALL: Nationally Sold Dog Food Poses Kidney Risk; Dehydration

Bruce Bennett, FDA

The Food and Drug Administration has alerted the country to the recall of a popular canned dog food that could result in life threatening side effects.

The nationwide recall of Hill's Pet Nutrition dog food effects 25 different variations of the diet product available to puppies and adult dogs. Elevated levels of Vitamin D were discovered in the product that is distributed to veterinary offices and pet stores across the U.S.

Side effects of excess exposure of the vitamin to dogs could include vomiting, loss of appetite, dehydration and renal damage, according to the recent FDA release . Hill's Pet Nutrition treats, as well as dry and cat foods, were not included in the recall. Information on lot codes, dates and specific product details, are included on the FDA website.

FDA

Again, the recall only includes the brand's canned dog food sold in the U.S. For more information about the recall, you can contact Hill's Pet Nutrition's help line, at 800-445-5777.