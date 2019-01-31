Recall: Tyson Chicken Nuggets

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Check the refrigerator if you recently purchased chicken nuggets made by Tyson Foods, Inc. The United States Department of Agriculture says the product is being recalled because of rubber pieces being found in it. The five pound bag of panko nuggets were made on Nov. 26, 2018 with best if used by date of "Nov. 26, 2019" and case code "3308SDL03."

The establishment number is "P-13556" in the USDA mark of inspection. About 36,420 pounds of chicken is included in the recall.

The chicken was shipped to retail location across the country. Food Safety and Inspection Service officials say there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from eating the product.

The federal agency is concerned people may have the products in their freezers and recommend the nuggets be thrown out and not eaten. Anyone that may have a health concern are told to contact a medical professional. Consumers can also contact Tyson Consumer Relations at 1-888-747-7611.