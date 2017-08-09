Red Flag Warning for Parts of the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a Red Fag Warning for the western parts of the Magic Valley due to chances of thunderstorm activity. NWS predicts chances of thunderstorms to move across the southern Idaho region increasing the chances of fire activity. Some of these storms could produce wind gusts of up to 50 miler per hour. The Red Flag Warning will begin at noon and last until midnight. Eastern parts of the Magic Valley continue to be under an Air Quality Alert because of smoke and haze from wildfires.

The National Weather Service in Reno produced this explanation on what a Red Flag Warning is: