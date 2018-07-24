Red Flag Warning for Southwest Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Red Flag Warning will go into effect this afternoon for southwest Idaho as thunderstorms may roll through. The National Weather Service issued the urgent fire weather message for the western half of Twin Falls County and most of Owyhee County.

...Monsoonal moisture pushing across the warning area this afternoon will combine with strong daytime heating to bring scattered thunderstorms to the warning area. Outflow wind gusts over 40 mph are possible along with brief wetting rain if directly under the cell...

The Red Flag Warning will run from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.