Remains Found in Burnt Rupert Home

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) – Investigators have found human remains in a Rupert home that caught fire Wednesday night.

Rupert Police said they are attempting to identify the remains Thursday and said the remains were found Wednesday night. They still haven’t made contact with Dale Mounce who is the owner of the house.

Mounce was wanted for failing to appear in court on three counts of felony aggravated battery with a .9 mm pistol.

The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. Wednesday at at 314 First St. Neighbors were later evacuated. Neighbor Susan Fowler told KMVT she heard a large boom and saw black smoke billowing from the home.

Fowler said she could hear ammunition going off as the blaze continued.

By 8 p.m., firefighters had not deemed the structure sound enough for detectives to go inside and to investigate the caused the fire.