Remove Your Name From This Creeper Website ASAP

We do live in an era where all the information you can want is right at your fingertips in website data bases, but there is something you can do to protect yourself.

Some websites exist for the soul purpose of dishing out your personal information to anyone who wants it. Often you can remove your information from these sites...the problem is most of us have no idea which sites are sharing our information. One of those sites that you need to remove your name from is True People Search. This site is scary.

I was able to look up my own info, my wife, sister, and a few friends and all of them were on the site with addresses (current and previous), phone numbers, email addresses, and even lists of people they are related to!