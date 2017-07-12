Report: Ivanka Trump and Husband in Sun Valley Thursday

If you notice a Secret Service presence in Idaho today, there's a good reason. There are reports that Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner are in Sun Valley right now.

Fox Business is among the media outlets reporting that Ivanka Trump and her husband arrived in Sun Valley Wednesday night with plans to attend the annual Allen and Company conference.

UPDATE: Ivanka Trump has indeed arrived in Sun Valley as this photo proves.

Drew Angerer, Getty Images

Business Insider has already shared photos of this year's group of attendees which include Apple's Tim Cook and other tech and media heavyweights.