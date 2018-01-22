Report: Water Levels at Regional Sites

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Lake Walcott is 97 percent full, while Milner Reservoir isn’t faring as well.

The Bureau of Reclamation recently released levels for Idaho waters, including a couple in the Magic Valley.

While Lake Walcott is nearing 100 percent, according to the agency, Milner is only at 68 percent full. American Falls Reservoir, located just outside the Magic Valley in Power County, is 85 percent full; and the Wood River Valley’s Little Wood River is 80 percent full with a streamflow at roughly 67 cubic feet per second.

To view the levels of other waters in Idaho, visit this Bureau of Reclamation webpage . Also, see the USGS Water Data page for streamflow conditions.