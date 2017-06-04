Reward Offered for Family Dog Lost at Niagara Springs This Weekend
A Magic Valley family lost their dog at Niagara Springs this weekend and are offering a reward for her return.
Brittany Layna Valencia contacted us and shared pictures of their light brown Chihuahua that went missing as they were at Niagara Springs this weekend. This is a family pet and they are desperate to locate her.
Please note that, according to Brittany, she is not wearing a collar.
If you have any information, please call or text Brittany at (208) 749-9351.