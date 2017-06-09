Right Now, This is the Largest Home for Sale in Twin Falls

If size matters in your home search, you can't get any bigger than this in Twin Falls.

I've shared the least and most expensive homes in Twin. I've also shown you pictures of houses that look like castles. But, for pure size, this is the big enchilada.

This estate is located at 2119 N Temple Drive in Twin Falls . It's a 6-bed, 4-bath home totaling a whopping 6,369 square feet.

This home is so large it has its own greenhouse. Seriously.

Speaking of green, it will cost you a pretty penny to call this mammoth house your own. Asking price is currently at $695,000, but that does include a recent $100,000 price cut.

Nathan Lyda is the listing agent if you would like a tour. Better put on your track shoes if you do since you'll have a lot of walking to do.