Risch & Crapo Respond to Trump & Russia

Idaho Republicans are walking a tightrope.

Clearheaded people recognize China is the far more serious threat.

They aren’t directly condemning President Trump over Russia remarks but warn Russia is dangerous.

Newspaper editors want full throated denunciations and may be a tad disappointed by Idaho’s two Republican U.S. Senators, although. Since only a few dozen people actually any longer read newspaper editorials the politicians may be catching on somewhat.

In other words, liberal editors aren’t a reflection of popular opinion. In Idaho Trump isn’t viewed by most voters as a villain. Just a few months ago one county Republican committee actually put out a resolution appearing to support Russia.

Late Thursday I received this email message urging public action from Pat Buchanan’s political team:

“Dear Brigade,

"Trump is headed for the most brutal battle of his presidency.... By cheering Brexit, dissing the EU, suggesting NATO is obsolete, departing Syria, trying to get on with Putin, Trump is threatening the entire U.S. foreign policy establishment with what it fears most — irrelevance..."

Brigade, Pat Buchanan has written another brilliant column which penetrates into the core of the Deep State, the Never-Trumpers, the War Party and the “very,” Fake News.

Please make sure this and Tuesday's column are sent everywhere - let them know we stand strong with President Trump!

As always, for the Cause, Linda

